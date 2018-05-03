LONGWOOD, Fla. -- Parents, teachers and school kids in Seminole County are expressing their thanks to an 80-year old crossing guard.

Bill Reynolds stayed on the job after he was punched in the face and knocked to the ground Thursday morning while walking two children to school.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’re still not sure exactly why the suspect, 36-year-old William Anthony Vindigne, punched the crossing guard.

Reynolds is known by many in the Sabal Point Elementary school community as “Mr. Bill.”

“I love the kids,” Reynolds said.

While Reynolds was walking two children across a crosswalk from a 7-Eleven parking lot over to the elementary school around 8:30 Thursday morning, Reynolds says the man just came up and allegedly attacked him.

“When he walked towards me, I thought he was going to ask for directions, and then I saw the punch coming and I blocked some of it,” Reynolds said.

The children were not hurt. Deputies say a school resource deputy already in the area had to chase Vindigni, who deputies say injured the deputy in the leg before the Sheriff’s Office got him into custody.

Reynolds just shook it all off and got back to his job a few minutes later.

“If I can help the kids get across the street better, I think I keep doing it,” Reynolds said. “These kids are my life right now. These are great kids out here, and I would do anything for them.”

Reynolds, a Navy veteran who once steered a Navy destroyer through battle, says he didn’t think twice about coming back out to his crossing guard post in the afternoon. He was greeted by parents and children who thanked him for what he does for them.

“He’s such a special part of our life, and my son loves this man, and he attended my son's graduation last year, and he’s such a good guy, and I hate this has happened to him,” said Jen Swenson, a teacher and parent.

“Made me feel very good,” Reynolds said. “As long as the children didn’t get hurt, that’s all I care about.”

At last check, Vindigni is in the Seminole County jail, set to face a judge Friday.

This is not the first time Reynolds was hit while working as a school crossing guard. Deputies say a year ago, he sustained some minor injuries when he was hit by a car.