ORLANDO, Fla. — After years of clearing hurdles, The Grow, a community based around agriculture, is headed to East Orange County.

Argiculture community The Grow is moving forward

Project to include homes, farming space, county park

Developer hopes to break ground next spring

“We know we’ve got a great idea, we know it’s going to be beneficial to Central Florida," said developer Dwight Saathoff. "We’re just anxious to get it out and up and going.”

Governor Rick Scott recently gave final approval for the project formerly refered to as Lake Pickett South, dubbed The Grow.

A COMMUNITY BUILT FOR AGRICULTURE

Located along Highway 50 off South Tanner Road, The Grow includes a 9-acre working farm, market, and 20-acre county park. In addition, the project will feature 12 miles of edible landscape trails and a 1940s-style downtown, reminiscent of Winter Garden.

“All of that’s available for everyone there," said developer Saathoff. "And we really do think that we will be dropping a pebble in a pond that will have positive ripple effects for miles.”

The developer says it’s 59 percent open space, compared to most in Orange County at 10 percent.

Saathoff said it’s not just about building housing for east Orange County businesses and UCF, but creating something lasting. He's says it's inspired by projects across the country, from "Agritopia" in Gilbert, Arizona to Atlanta's suburban "Serenbe."

“I thought 'what are we eating? Where are we getting our food from? How’s it being grown? Do we even know how to grow food anymore?'” he said. “It really touched a nerve with me, and my instincts were that it would with other people. When you visit the projects that have actually done this, that’s what you get. A sense of community."

Saathoff said that coming back to Orlando after visiting such projects made him feel like the region's rapid development rivaled that of McDonald's: all process, utilitarian.

"I saw opportunities where I could do more imaginative projects," he said.

CONVINCING THE PUBLIC

But, not all saw Saathoff's vision of an argicultural community as a step in the right direction. Neighbors rallied in opposition of the project, saying it would quash their rural, East Orange County lifestyle.

A legal issue brought The Grow before Gov. Scott, who approved the project in March.

Saathoff, a former real estate attorney, said that the years of criticism faced by The Grow -- a project he "dreamt up" and truly believes in -- did not surprise him.

“I know that almost every project ever proposed has got opposition. I think it’s human nature to be somewhat fearful and skeptical of change," he explained. “i just thought the farm and garden would be compatible there.”

They're currently seeking a permit for a roadside, pay-what-you-can organic vegetable stand for the community and putting together partnerships, envisioning 30 non-profits all committed to food equity issues sharing office space.

Saathoff just hired a consulting group who worked on the Atlanta farm community. After they finish master utility planning and hashing out of phase one, they hope to break ground by next spring.

"Our project is going to make that area more rural. The properties the developments adjacent to us, are actually higher density," he said. “We just know this will be an iconic project for Central Florida, it will help UCF and all those high tech companies."