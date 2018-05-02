A Southwest Airlines flight was diverted to Ohio due to a broken window.

Southwest Flight 957 from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, made an unplanned landing Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio, after a report of an issue with an aircraft window, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory told CNN.

Several people on Twitter said the emergency exit window shattered in-air.

The harrowing situation comes two weeks after a woman was nearly sucked out of a Southwest flight when an engine exploded midair, causing shrapnel to shatter the plane's window.

More details to come on this developing story.