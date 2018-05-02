DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A man has been shot dead at a small Daytona Beach apartment complex on Tuesday night, according to officials.
- Daytona Beach police have not released info on man shot
- Unknown if police are searching for possible shooter
The shooting happened on Butler Boulevard, near Oleander Avenue at around 9:52 p.m.
The Daytona Beach Police Department's dispatch supervisor told Spectrum News 13 that a man was shot and killed.
Detectives have been searching this small apartment complex for hours and have search a neighbor's garage and trashcan.
