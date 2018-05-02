DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A man has been shot dead at a small Daytona Beach apartment complex on Tuesday night, according to officials.

Daytona Beach police have not released info on man shot

Unknown if police are searching for possible shooter

The shooting happened on Butler Boulevard, near Oleander Avenue at around 9:52 p.m.

The Daytona Beach Police Department's dispatch supervisor told Spectrum News 13 that a man was shot and killed.

Detectives have been searching this small apartment complex for hours and have search a neighbor's garage and trashcan.

Check back for updates.