ORLANDO, Fla. -- Stepping out of a van on a field trip of sorts, students from Evans High School came downtown Wednesday to Ember.

Pine Hills students try to push community to vote

Learned about political issues through ‘Future Leaders United’

Talked to activist Tom Steyer about importance of voting

They came to a question and answer session with political activist Tom Steyer with the goal of learning more about elections and the importance of voting.

It’s important because some of these teens will be voting come November.

“Last night I went to the Pine Hills Community meeting, and I registered to vote, and it was great!” exclaimed Mandy Michel, Evans High School student.

Turning 18 this year, Michel and Brettnee Ulysse are excited to exercise their right to vote.

“We are the next generation, and we should do that, instead of just sitting down and letting anything happen,” said Ulysee, an Evans High School student, on being civically engaged.

The pair is part of a push in the Pine Hills community to get more people to the polls to vote.

Several students from #EvansHighSchool are meeting with @TomSteyer to talk about voting and the political process. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/fgnh05XimC — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) May 2, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

These girls are learning more about the voting process through the club ‘Future Leaders United.’ Throughout the year, they have heard from local leaders and activists about the world of politics.

"Our goal in this is to get young people, underrepresented communities, to be represented fairly in our democracy,” Steyer said to the group. "We're trying to get people engaged, registered and participating. We want them to participate in every vote.”

Both teens feel that being registered to vote comes with the responsibility of being educated about current political issues as well.

“It’s very important because, when you see what is going on, it not only affects you, but it affects everyone as a collective whole. And holistically you have to think like, wow, we are letting this situation determine what goes on,” Michel said.

This group is also helping local community leaders bring voter registration paperwork to more community events.

They hope the Pine Hills community will have a better voter turnout because of those actions during the midterms.