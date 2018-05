ORLANDO, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard and Lake Margaret Drive on Wednesday morning, according to Orlando Police Department.

#SKY13 over wreck involving injuries on Semoran Blvd at Lake Margaret Dr. Left and center lanes blocked on both directions #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/E89TYzkeil — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) May 2, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

One northbound lane and one southbound lane in South Semoran Boulevard are open and Lake Margaret eastbound is diverted to southbound, explained Lt. Jerry Goglas in an email.

Harbor Beach Apartment residents are being directed to go northbound only, advised Goglas.

Check back for updates.