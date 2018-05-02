MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A Brevard County nonprofit is desperately asking for help -- their food pantry is nearly bare.

But now you can lend a hand to the South Brevard Sharing Center to feed those who otherwise might be without food.

The past year has been a struggle for Melbourne's Michael Mack. He's a carpenter by trade, but lost his job after having heart surgery.

“I would go hungry without the sharing center," Mack said. "When your stomach growls, and you ain't got money, you need help."

Fortunately for Mack, he was able to stock up on groceries Wednesday at the Sharing Center located off Hibiscus Boulevard.

But the nonprofit itself is struggling, and if things don't change, Mack and others who need help won't be able to get it.

Currently, most of the pantry shelves at the center are bare.

"The need is here," said executive director Marcus Coleman. "It's this time of year where it's the roughest."

As the summer months approach, low income children will soon be out of school.

Each year, after the warm, fuzzy giving from the holiday season wears off, donations go down drastically. But they are down even more right now.

"The number of children we serve goes up significantly during the summer," says Coleman. "We really rely on the community for support"

The situation is very concerning for Mack, who has nowhere else to turn.

"Some people say 'somebody else will do it.' if everyone said that, ain't nobody going to do it," he told Spectrum News 13.

If you would like to help the South Brevard Sharing Center re-stock their food shelves, visit its website at www.mysbsc.org.