TAVARES, Fla. — Lake County wants your help to decide the future of its public transit service, LakeXpress.

The county released an online survey and is requesting input for its 10-year Transit Development Plan, which will guide the public transit system's growth into 2028.

In addition to the online survey, if you ride LakeXpress, you may take part in an in-person interview.

There is some discussion in the county about whether to even keep LakeXpress. In March, county commissioners approved a plan to have someone come in to reshape the system and even make cuts.

Commissioner Sean Parks is even suggesting getting rid of the service.

To take the LakeXpress survey, head to the Lake County website.