UPDATE [May 4, 2018, 7 p.m.]

George H.W. Bush has left the building! The hospital building that is.

Bush family spokesperson Jim McGrath said Friday evening that the president was released from Methodist Hospital in Houston and is doing well.

He was hospitalized shortly after his wife Barbara's funeral, on April 22.

ORIGINAL STORY [May 2, 2018]

HOUSTON -- Former President George H.W. Bush will stay in a Houston-area hospital, at least for one more day.

Wednesday, a family spokesman said Bush continues to regain strength and doctors are pleased with his progress.

The 93-year-old was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday, April 22, one day after his wife's funeral. Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and a history of pneumonia, but it was an infection in his blood that sent him to the hospital this time.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said the former president still hopes to travel next month to his family's home in Maine where he spends the summers.

