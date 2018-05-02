ORLANDO, Fla. -- Political candidates are not wasting any time when it comes to appealing to the Puerto Rican community.

Candidates try to appeal to Puerto Ricans in upcoming elections

Some believe the Puerto Rican vote will be a decisive one in the upcoming elections since so many have fled the island and can vote once they call Florida home. The question is -- will they actually vote?

Decked in Puerto Rican gear, Norberto Torres was not missing this opportunity to work a campaign.

"I don't see that degree of activism on our part, I just don't see it," said Norberto Torres Jr. of the Puerto Rican community.

But his mission this year is to get his community excited about elections.

"I'm hoping to address this issue with everybody,” Torres said.

Florida politicians seem to be on the same mission, and it's no surprise to UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett.

"The Puerto Rican vote could be decisive," Jewett said.

Tuesday morning, Gov. Rick Scott, who's running for the U.S. Senate seat against current democratic Senator Bill Nelson, got what some consider an influential endorsement from a Puerto Rican Politician.

Non-voting Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez is Puerto Rico's only voice in Washington DC.

"He knows that on average Puerto Ricans are most likely to support democratic candidates, but he also knows that many including a great number who have just come from the island really are more nonpartisan and don't know the party structure here," Jewett said.

But Jewett says the nonpartisan nature of the Puerto Rican community also benefits Senator Nelson.

"I think he'll stress how the values of the Democratic Party line up more with the average Puerto Rican here in Central Florida," Jewett said.

Both Scott and Nelson have strategically visited Puerto Rico a number of times since Hurricane Maria.

"Symbolically (it’s) important. People like to be noticed, people like to be asked for their vote," Jewett said.

Torres hopes that's enough of his community have their voices heard.

"Puerto Ricans need to vote, not only register, but to vote," he said.

