COCOA BEACH, Fla. -- Since 2002, Cocoa Beach set a height restriction of 45 feet for any new development in the city.

That may be changing soon.

Commissioner wants to increase building height limits

Vice Mayor say sit would keep up w/ FEMA laws, flood zones

Commissioners will discuss at next meeting Thursday

According to the Cocoa Beach City Commission calendar, there are two items up for discussion -- both are aimed at increasing the restricted height of developments.

According to Vice Mayor Skip Williams, he’s proposing a height increase anywhere from 55 to 59 feet to keep up with the new FEMA laws and flood zones.

On the other hand, the Charter Review Committee wants even more height -- about 70 feet, plus 8-foot roof structure and up to 14 feet if the law requires a higher pad.

“Flood zones are creeping up, and that will force you to have a higher pad,” Williams said.

He says there’s a risk in making the coast more higher density friendly.

“We have a capacity problem and infrastructure with sewer water, etc.,” Williams explained.​

Twenty-year resident Kiri Ramdeo is used to development and says she’s not worried about higher buildings obstructing the ocean view, because you can just go to the beach and see the view.

John McGhee, who opposes the proposal, doesn’t want to see any changes; what attracted him to the area is the small-town feel.

“I don’t want it to look like New York or Miami Beach when you’re going down the street and you’re in a cavern,” McGhee explained.

The Charter Review Committee will make a recommendation on their proposal, and ­Williams is hoping the commission will discuss his additional ballot referendum.

Their goal is to have these items on the November 2018 election ballot.

If you’d like to join in the conversation, go to Thursday’s city commission meeting in City Hall at 7 p.m.