Love french toast?

Crème brule'e?

How about having them together?

Get ready for Chef John Koch's Crème Brule'e French toast. Koch is the owner of the Tarpon Diner in Tarpon Springs.

INGREDIENTS:

BATTER

3 Cups Half & Half

1 Cup Grand Marnier or Grand Gala

16 each Eggs

½ Cup Granulated Sugar

1 Tablespoon Vanilla

1 Tablespoon Grated Orange Peel

½ teaspoon Cinnamon

¼ teaspoon Salt

TOAST

8 Slices Challah Bread, 1 ¼ inch thick

3 Tablespoons Butter

BRULEE TOPPING

8-12 Tablespoons Granulated Sugar

METHOD:

Make the batter:

Whisk all ingredients together until well combined and smooth.

Make the toast:

Preheat griddle or griddle pan to 350°F.

Soak each side of the challah bread in the egg wash, for at least one minute. Shake off excess batter.

Add a bit of butter to a small pan over medium heat.

Once the butter has melted, cook each side of the challah until golden brown, approximately 3 minutes on each side.

After French toast is browned on both sides, sprinkle 1 to 2 tablespoons of sugar evenly over one side of each piece of toast.

Workings quickly, (before the sugar starts to hydrate) use a torch to brulee the sugar until golden brown. (If a torch is not available, place under preheated broiler, sugar side up, until sugar is golden brown and caramelized.)

Remove from pan and serve with orange marmalade or desired syrup or fruit

YIELD: Approximately 8 servings

SHELF LIFE: 1 Day