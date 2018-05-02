CENTRAL FLORIDA — There is little change that will occur with our weather across Central Florida on Wednesday.

High for Wednesday is 85 degrees

Several dry days ahead

Gusty onshore winds

Rough surf and rip currents

Sun will mix with clouds at times as highs climb back into the mid-80s. Breezy onshore flow will persist with winds more than 20 mph at times.

Quiet weather will continue Wednesday night under fair skies with low in the 60s; winds off the Atlantic will keep the beaches a bit warmer. A stray shower is possible at the coast but no meaningful rain is expected.

This pattern will not change much of the rest of the week as high pressure maintains a firm grip on the Florida peninsula. The low chance of a coastal shower rolling in off the Atlantic is all we will find for rain at least until Saturday.

There are signs that moisture will start to increase across the region starting Saturday, bumping up rain chances for Sunday and Monday.

Afternoon temperatures will stay at or just above the seasonal average, in the mid- to upper 80s.

Winds from the east will continue around 10 to 15 knots Wednesday, creating a moderate chop on the Intracoastal and seas of 3 to 5 feet offshore.

Rough, pounding surf will also be a hazard in the nearshore waters. The risk of rip currents is moderate; surfers and swimmers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

