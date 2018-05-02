OCALA, Fla. -- The pursuit of a carjacking suspect ended after the suspect drove into an elementary school Wednesday while fleeing from authorities, says Ocala Police Department.

According to Ocala Police, the alleged carjacking happened on SE 17th Street and Lake Weir Avenue.

After pursuing the suspect in the 400 block of N. Magnolia Avenue, the suspect reportedly fled to Dr. NH Jones Elementary, driving through a fence and crashing into a school building.

Although school was not in session, about 200 children were at nearby buildings on campus for aftercare. They were on lock down during the crash, which has since been lifted.

Ocala Police Public Information Officer Meghan Shay said the school's principal took "quick action" when she heard sirens.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect was immediately apprehended. No further details were released.