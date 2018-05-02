GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. — Several fire agencies are fighting a brush fire along I-95 in southern Brevard County.

The fire is near I-95 and the Grant Road overpass in Grant-Valkaria.

The fire has burned about three to four acres so far, kicking up lots of thick smoke, which is wafting over the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol is out there monitoring the situation, but they have not closed the road yet. They are urging drivers to use caution.

To make matters worse for fire crews, a swarm of angry, displaced bees are in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.