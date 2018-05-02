NATIONWIDE -- With girls soon to join its ranks, the Boy Scouts -- which has been known by that title for more than 100 years -- is changing its name.

Boy Scouts changing its name to Scouts BSA

Girls will soon be able to join BSA's flagship program

Girl Scouts plan aggressive recruiting campaign

The Boy Scouts of America has announced that its flagship program will be known as "Scouts BSA" starting in February 2019.

The change is because girls will be allowed into the program for the first time. The idea is that any member will be known as a "scout."

Scouts BSA will be open to children ages 11 to 17.

The Cub Scouts, for children ages 7 to 10, already accepts boys and girls, and its name won't change.

The Boy Scouts of America say that more than 3,000 girls have joined its early-adopter program or participating in the Cub Scouts.

Meanwhile, the Girl Scouts said they were surprised by the Boy Scouts' move to start accepting girls and are preparing new initiatives to retain girls as members. Both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts have seen declining membership in recent years.

Information from CNN and the Associated Press was used in this report.