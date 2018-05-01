CLERMONT, Fla. — A wrong way driver was caught on video in Lake County, but even though police confronted the driver, there are no charges pending.

Lake County dispatch started getting 911 calls at about 4:30 p.m. Monday about a white car going south in the northbound lanes of US Highway 27.

Clermont resident Savanna Fox said she was on her way to her second job when she saw a man driving on the opposite side of the road.

"I don’t know if he’s going to hit somebody, going to hit something, potentially cause really bad harm," said Fox.

Fox recorded the whole thing on her phone and posted it on Facebook, where it went viral.

She said the man stopped at Hooks Street and Highway 27, before the Wawa gas station. The video shows her getting out of her Jeep to confront the driver and get his license plate number.

"The whole experience was crazy and mind-blowing that it happened right in front of me," she said.

Clermont Police say they arrived within minutes but couldn't locate the driver. ​Because of the video, police were able to find driver at his Clermont home.

"According to the police officer, [the driver] had no recollection of the video upon viewing. They actually showed it to the individual and he had no recollection of that incident, which kind of does show some type of medical problem," said Clermont Police Sgt. Malcolm Draper.

Police said the driver told them that he has a medical condition and at times has memory loss and acts differently.

Police said there are no charges pending and have submitted the man's driver's license for a re-evaluation.

Until then, his license privileges are not in jeopardy and he's able to drive.