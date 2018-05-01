ORANGE CITY, Fla. -- A paving crew worker was run over by an asphalt paving machine and killed at a Volusia County construction site Tuesday, police said.

The death happened before noon at 915 Harley Strickland Blvd., where crews were working at the site of a medical facility, Orange City Police said.

Investigators said 72-year-old Ulysses Tolbert of Deltona was driving the paver to another area of the parking lot when he fell out and was partially run over.

Coworkers tried to lift the paving machine with another piece of equipment but were unsuccessful.

Tolbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been contacted, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who can provide more information on the incident is asked to call Det. Ken Jones at (386) 775-5478.