PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- Port Orange Police Department says they found a skimming device Monday at a Kangaroo Express gas pump.

Port Orange PD reports skimming device at gas station

Customer found pump with tampering at Kangaroo Express

According to a press release, a customer at a Kangaroo Express gas station on 1591 Dunlawton Avenue observed that a pump possibly had a skimmer. Police confirmed it was a skimmer when they responded to the scene.

Authorities ultimately seized the device and are processing it as evidence.

Management said they last checked the pumps Sunday around 1 p.m.; they said they saw no signs of tampering at the time.

Port Orange Police encourages anyone who has paid at the pump at this Kangaroo Express location with a credit or debit card between Sunday at 1 p.m. to Monday at 11 a.m. to monitor your account for suspicious activity.

Any activity that appears to fraudulent can be reported to Port Orange Police Department or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.