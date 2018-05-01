ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A whole section of East Orange County says they are fed up.

They want to break away from the county and become their own city.

According to county statistics from 2010 to 2017, the population in East Orange County has nearly doubled to more than 279,459 people. The increase has caused major traffic jams along major roadways in the area, including State Road 50.

The traffic and increase in development were two reasons a group of resident living in East Orange County, called “Save Orange County,” is looking into creating their own municipality in the area.

They plan on calling it the “Town of Preservation.”

"The people are saying clearly we've lost our voice in Orange County as a whole, so really the thing we are left with is to break away our own municipality and town so we have a say in local decisions by local people in your local area," said East Orange County resident Tom Narut.

The Save Orange County group is finalizing details of a recent study conducted in the area from McCulloch Road all the way south to State Road 528.

Narut told Spectrum News 13 the study will demonstrate the viability of the Town of Preservation and discuss how much it would cost homeowners in the area.

Following presentations of the study gauging community interest, the study could be sent to state leadership for further review.

Parts of the completed study will be presented during a town hall on May 20 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m.

Town Hall location:

River Run Church

141 River Run Point

Chuluota, FL 32766