Students and staff at Palm Bay's Southwest Middle School arrived Tuesday to find an unusual, furry visitor and it was not a new student.

Raccoon was found in bike rack area; does not own a bicycle

Classes were not canceled; unknown if student claimed raccoon ate homework

A raccoon had somehow found its way inside one of the fenced in bike rack areas.

For their safety, as the students arrived, the school resource officer directed them to another place to put their bicycles.

A Brevard Animal Services officer was called to catch the rowdy raccoon and classes went on as normal.

There is no word as to why a nocturnal animal like a raccoon did not go to a night school.