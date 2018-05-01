LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- Lake County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a mom Monday who they accuse of stabbing her son in the arm with a pen.

Martha Ivette Alvarez, 41, was charged with aggravated child abuse. Authorities allege that Alvarez stabbed her elementary-aged son after he reportedly did not complete a homework assignment.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened while Alvarez was taking her son and daughter to school.

Alvarez’s daughter told deputies that she was in the backseat of the vehicle, when she listened to Alvarez arguing with her brother after he reportedly lied about doing homework.

After Alvarez’s son admitted to lying, Alvarez allegedly picked up a ballpoint pen and stabbed her son’s upper arm, authorities say.

Her son had a large bandage on his arm when he went to school but reportedly could not ignore the pain, asking a teacher for help; she sent him to the school’s social worker, and they later made contact with DCF and the Sheriff’s Office.

Both Alvarez’s son and daughter told deputies that Alvarez typically physically punishes them, but this incident was the first time either of them had been stabbed.

They also told authorities that although Alvarez is usually happy, they are scared when she becomes angry. Her daughter also said Alvarez is under stress due to previous domestic violence issues with her ex-husband.

According to the arrest report, both children told deputies that Alvarez tells them she’s trying to “toughening them up for real life” and that the “real-world is hard.”

Alvarez is being held at Lake County Jail and was taken into custody without incident.

The children are in DCF custody, and they could be put into foster care, deputies say.