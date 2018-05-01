BUNNELL, Fla. -- A U.S. Department of Agriculture official will discuss ways to develop high-speed internet in Flagler County as part of a Friday town hall-style meeting on attracting high-paying jobs to the area.

Andrew Hayes is scheduled to talk about two Agriculture Department broadband funding programs: the Community Connect broadband grant program and the Rural Broadband Access Loan and Guarantee program.

Other Flagler officials and leaders expected to attend include Palm Coast City Councilman Nick Klufas, Flagler Beach City Manager Larry Newsom and developer Jim Jacoby.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the old Bunnell City Hall at 200 S. Church St.