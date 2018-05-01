LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash on U.S. 27 in Lake County that shut down the road on early Tuesday morning is now mostly back open.

A pickup truck and a semitractor-trailer crashed into each other at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 27 and County Road 561.

Update: #SKY13 over fatal wreck in Clermont area on US-27 SB at CR-561. Only one left SB lane gets by but NB side is completely open #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/DosRcFZ7u7 — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) May 1, 2018

The driver of the pickup was taken to South Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, stated Lt. Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Earlier the entire road was closed in that area, but the U.S. 27 northbound and one left lane in the southbound has reopened.

