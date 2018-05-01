BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Dashcam video from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office is giving us a firsthand look at a multi-county stolen car chase that happened Sunday.

Dashcam video released of carjacker pursuit

Chase reached speeds up to 100 mph

PREVIOUS STORY: Brevard authorities arrest juvenile carjackers after multi-county pursuit

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, fortunately ending with a textbook police move that put an end to the juveniles' joyride.

The speeding Jaguar, with three teens inside, learned the hard way not to steal a car and run from the cops.

The car had already ran over stop sticks on University Boulevard, then veered off in the right turn lane towards Shenandoah Road off U.S. 1; that's when a Brevard sheriff's deputy made his move, performing the PIT maneuver to try and bring the car to a stop.

The trailing deputy's dashcam captures the moment, and as he turns the same corner, video shows the lead deputy's cruiser lifting into air in the metal on metal collision.

But that doesn't stop the teen -- even as the back bumper of their stolen SUV is nearly ripped off.

Seconds later, the road war is over, and the teens’ three county joyride ends.

"You hope he gets them, but at the same time, you hope everybody's OK," said Richard Hamad, who runs a body shop feet away from where the chase ended.

He and his crew had just left for the day when it happened.

"Luckily he didn't try and come through my parking lot trying to cut through," Hamad said. "That could have been a mess come Monday."

Investigators say the two boys and one girl carjacked the SUV in Martin County earlier in the day.

During the chase, at times they reached speeds more than 100 miles per hour, plus a semi-automatic handgun was reportedly found inside.

Martin County authorities charged the teens with carjacking, and here in Brevard, they are facing more charges for leading deputies on the chase.