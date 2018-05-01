Traveling is tough enough, so when we fly, most of us look for a good price and no hassles.

"Convenience and cost," said Southwest Airlines passenger Rob Kloby, when asked what was most important to him when choosing an airline.

"It's cost first, then comfort," said Frontier passenger Michelle Derige.

"I travel a lot, so I like to get in and out pretty quick," said Delta passenger Laura Arellano.

The latest survey on airline rankings is out, just in time to help you book flights for your summer vacation. Wallethub came up with its list of the "best" and "worst" airlines, taking into consideration factors such as:

Delays

Mishandled baggage

Overall complaints

Comfort

Entertainment options

Wi-Fi

and most importantly,

cost

Who topped the lists?

Spirit and Frontier ranked highest in "cheapest fares," but on the downside both ranked "worst" for customer complaints.

"On average, just like everybody else with the delays and everything, I get what I pay for," said Derige.

On the other hand, Southwest Airlines ranked first in "fewest customer complaints. Southwest customers also pointed out they liked the option to pick their own seat and the company's entertaining flight attendants.

"We had someone actually singing a song, serenading some of the employees out there, so that was kind of neat," said Southwest passenger Esdon Backhaus.

Jet Blue ranked highest in "most comfortable," leading the way in terms of "in-flight experience" with perks such as free TVs and wi-fi and extra leg room, all very appealing to passenger Stephanie Torres.

"I look to be the most comfortable as possible," Torres told us.

Best overall?

Delta topped the list for "Most Reliable," with the lowest rate of cancellations, mishandled bags, and those dreaded "denied boardings."

"I'm not surprised," said Arellano. "I travel with [Delta] a lot and they're pretty accurate."

Finally, "Best Overall" airline went to Alaska Airlines.

"Great customer service," said Alaska Airlines passenger Jenn Brown. "Love the airline."

Cheap fares are important to consumers, but so is having a good experience. So as you start booking your summer vacation, take all this into account and remember which airlines are working the hardest for you.

To read more on Wallethub's latest airline ranking survey, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-airlines/20916/#best-airlines.