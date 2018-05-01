CENTRAL FLORIDA — It looks like it's more of the same weather-wise for Central Florida this Tuesday, so don't forget the sunglasses.

Tuesday's high at 84 degrees

Stagnant pattern in place

May starting out mild

Minimal chances for rain

Few changes will be found on Tuesday with temperatures back in the mid 80s.

Sun will mix with clouds at times. Breezy onshore flow will persist with winds over 20 mph at times.

Quiet weather will continue Tuesday night under fair skies with low in the 60s; winds off the Atlantic will keep the beaches a bit warmer.

This pattern will not change much of the rest of the week as high pressure maintains a firm grip on the Florida peninsula.

Little, if any, rain will result from this setup aside from a stray shower rolling in off the ocean.

Afternoon temperatures will stay consistent with the seasonal average, in the mid-80s. By the end of the week, highs will hover around 90 degrees.

Some increased moisture will arrive late in the week but only in the form of extra clouds; no meaningful rain is on the way for the foreseeable future.

Winds from the east will continue around 15 knots Tuesday, creating a moderate chop on the Intracoastal and seas of 3 to 5 feet offshore.

In the nearshore waters, wave heights of 2 to 3 feet will be considered poor for using a surfboard. The risk of rip currents is moderate; surfers and swimmers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

