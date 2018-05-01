ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a body that was found in a burning vehicle on Monday night.

Witness to the fire says it sounded like small explosions going off

Name of the body found not released

Unknown if authorities are looking for a suspect

Officials came to the Crossroads Apartments on 4285 Crossroads Ct. around 11:30 p.m. to find a huge fire behind a storage shed.

What began as a call about a shed fire, ending up as a homicide investigation. I’ll be live beginning at 5 am at the Crossroads Apartments in Orlando with more details. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/E1641SLd4M — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) May 1, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

A witness told Spectrum News 13 that he was the one who called 911 after noticing a huge fire behind the shed at the apartment complex, which is off L. B. McLeod Road, just west of the John Young Parkway.

He said he heard what sounded like multiple small explosions, but says he had no idea it was a vehicle that caught fire.

Investigators say it was not the shed on fire, but a vehicle behind it.

When firefighters put out the flames, police say that is when they discovered a dead body inside the vehicle.

At this point, detectives are investigating this as a homicide.

Spectrum News 13 noticed a bomb squad person from the Orlando Fire Rescue was at the scene.

It is not yet clear if authorities are searching for anyone and the police have not released the name of the person found at this time.