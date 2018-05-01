BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A Marion County family’s home and vehicles were vandalized with racial slurs spray-painted all over them.

Belleview family's home, vehicles vandalized w/ slurs

House, vehicles found spray-painted

Darisaw says church has helped her take paint off home

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case to find out who was behind this act.

Nakea Darisaw family’s car, SUV and home where the family of seven live are now filled with spray paint in Belleview.

“We didn’t deserve this at all,“ said Darisaw.

Saturday morning the family was getting ready for breakfast when Darisaw said she saw the vandalism with racial slurs.

“It’s shocking someone has so much hate in their heart some to destroy something that we work so hard to purchase and accomplish,” said Darisaw.

(PHOTO: Spectrum News 13)

Some of the slurs remain on the car. Darisaw’s church came by and removed it from their home.

“My kids are here; I don’t want them to see it all. I don’t want them to think hate is OK or say those words, because it’s not,” said Darisaw.

Darisaw said she really appreciates the support from her community during this tough time. This Saturday her church plans to repaint the outside of house.

Darisaw took a prayer walk with her church Monday night around the property.

“I am little scared, but I know that God doesn’t provide a spirit of fear,” said Darisaw.

Darisaw tells Spectrum News 13 that she hopes whoever did this is caught.

If you can have any information, you are asked to call Marion County Sheriff’s office at (352) 732-8181.

(PHOTO: Nakea Darisaw, Facebook)