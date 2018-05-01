KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- After a bold burglary, stolen firearms from a Kissimmee gun shop are now out on the streets, and the Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying the remaining three suspects behind it.

Suspect steal firearms from Kissimmee gun shop

3 suspects arrested, 3 more still wanted by deputies

9 guns were out there, but detectives believe there is more

Ray Seifert is a veteran who enjoys shooting as a hobby; he is also a customer of The Armories of Kissimmee on East Osceola Parkway.

“They treat me good, and I will be coming back,” he said.

Surveillance video shows six men breaking into 'The Armories,' a Kissimmee gun shop, after having rammed a stolen pickup truck into the store busting its glass windows and door.

“They should get it the right way… Pay for them,” Seifert said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said that with the help of the surveillance video, deputies were able to arrest three suspects in this incident. But still, three more suspects are on the loose.

So far detectives have recovered nine guns, but they strongly believe more illegal guns are out there.

Major Jacob Ruiz with the Sheriff’s Office said the store has been targeted for burglaries in the past. Ruiz is asking folks to take a good look at the video and to call in with any tips.

“Obviously we know they are not going to take these guns as collector's items," Ruiz said. “They’re not going to go shoot a sport. They use these guns to commit other crimes.”

Seifert is worried those guns will make its way to the wrong set of hands.

“I hope they find them. I don’t know what to think of the ones that are missing,” Seifert added.

An arrest of a felony could lead up to $1,000 in reward money. For any information, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.