VIERA, Fla. — Three corrections deputies who work at the Brevard County Jail have been arrested in the past three days on DUI charges.

Corrections Deputy Brittany Rowland and Cpl. William Dampman were arrested early Sunday morning after separate crashes in Titusville and Mims.

Then, on Monday evening, Corrections Deputy Ronald Collins was arrested by Cocoa Beach Police.

In all three DUI cases, the corrections deputies were also accused of causing property damage.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has suspended the three without pay and is asking the state to investigate.

