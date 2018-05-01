ORLANDO, Fla. -- About a hundred people gave up their Saturday to help spruce up a home for the homeless in Orlando.

100 turn out to help paint apartments for ex-homeless

Pathlight Home manages 2 apartment complexes

Volunteers grabbed a brush and put a new coat of paint on a housing complex for the homeless at the corner of Colonial Drive and John Young Parkway.

Pathlight Home has two complexes, providing a home for 600 formerly-homeless men and women.

"It makes me feel more at home, because there's so many people that care about us and come over and volunteer for us, and this is just one of their better efforts," Maxwell Terrace resident Alan Culver said.

Over the past 25 years, Pathlight Home has helped provide a home for more than 5,000 homeless people.