ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- Shaquille O’Neal is throwing his support behind Orlando Police Chief John Mina, who is running for Orange County sheriff.

Shaq endorses John Mina for Orange County sheriff

Former Orlando Magic player called Mina "person best qualified"

Mina announced his campaign in February

The NBA Hall-of-Famer and former Orlando Magic player released a video of the endorsement on Monday.

In the video, O’Neal, who is an Orange County resident, said Mina is the “person best qualified to be our next sheriff.”

“He has proven himself in times of crisis,” O’Neal said in the video. “He has shown he can keep our community safe. John Mina is committed to interacting with our kids and residents, all in an effort to build trust between Orange County and law enforcement.”

The video was recorded on the set of “NBA on TNT,” where O’Neal is an analyst.

Mina, who is running with no party affiliation, called the endorsement a “tremendous honor.”

“O’Neal may be recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but I know him as a longtime champion of the law enforcement community,” Mina said in a statement.

Mina announced he was running for sheriff in February. The only other candidate currently in the race is Joe López, a Democrat. Republican Tom Stroup dropped out of the race earlier this year.

