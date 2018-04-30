DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A 25-year-old Ohio man on vacation with his family died after jumping off the fifth floor of the Sea Club IV hotel on Sunday, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

At around 10 p.m., authorities went to the hotel at 3229 South Atlantic Ave. to find a man dead on the walkway on the north side of the property.

Delroy Chance, of Toledo, was a guest of the hotel and witnesses reported seeing him run on the fifth floor, with one caller said that it appeared as though he "leaped" off the building, officials stated.

"Independent witnesses confirmed that Mr. Chance was running on the fifth floor when he jumped over the railing. There was no indication that any other persons were involved, and the incident remains under investigation," stated authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jessica Long of the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety at 386–763–5347.