ORLANDO, Fla. -- Gov. Rick Scott has used the premise of jobs as a staple of his campaign to win Florida’s governorship twice. Now it’s the center of his freshly launched campaign for U.S. Senate.

Jobs in center of U.S. Senate campaign for Rick Scott

Scott also used jobs as staple of Fla. governorship campaign

Florida has seen 1.4 million new jobs since Dec. 2010

Democrats say wages for some families are unlivable

In a bid for the state’s top job nearly eight years ago, Scott promised to create 700,000 new jobs.

He entered office in Jan. 2011, in the throes of the Great Recession, which first started to hit Florida since the end of 2006. The major brunt of the recession wouldn’t come until 2008, several years before Rick Scott became governor.



While it was not within the seven-year deadline, statistics from the United States Department of Labor shows the Governor has been at the helm of a state that’s seen 1.4 million new jobs since Dec. 2010.



Orlando is at the top of the list for new jobs, adding 42,000 private sector jobs in 2017 that includes 12,300 new jobs in the tourism industry.



Tourism remains the largest but not sole industry in Central Florida.



Orlando Economic Partnership estimates more than 268,000 people are employed by the area’s theme park, restaurant and tourism-related businesses.



While the governor has made much ado about his record, so have Democrats, who say pay for families remain an unlivable wage.



“The types of jobs are not jobs we can live on, that Florida families can work one or two jobs and still have time to spend with families,” said Juan Penalosa with Florida Democratic Party said.