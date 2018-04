DEBARY, Fla. -- The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from a work site Monday afternoon.

Trayvion Stephens, 19, walked away from work detail in the area of Florence Boulevard in DeBary, deputies said.

He was last seen wearing a lime green “VCDC” shirt and dark green pants.

Stephens was in custody for a trespassing charge.

Anyone with information about Stephens is asked to call 911.