Hundreds of law enforcement officers honored their fallen colleagues at Law Enforcement Memorial Day in Tallahassee Monday.

The event is an annual gathering of law enforcement officers and family members to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The toll over the last year has been great.

In Kissimmee last year, an ambush claimed the livers of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.

In Hardee County, Deputy Julie Bridges and Corrections Sgt. Joseph Ossman collided with each other as Hurricane Irma came ashore.

Then, less than two weeks ago, Gilchrist County Sheriff's Deputies Taylor Lindsey and Noel Ramirez were gunned down at a Chinese restaurant.

"Many of you know the pain never goes away," said Eric Reynolds, whose father was killed in the line of duty. "I grew up not knowing my dad at all, but because of the support network surrounding us in this courtyard right now, I did grow up knowing how to honor him."

The names of the fallen first responders are being added to the memorial at the state capitol. Since being erected 18 years ago, the memorial has grown to include the names of hundreds of law enforcement officers.