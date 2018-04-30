COCOA, Fla. — Clearlake First Baptist Church in Brevard County is running out of time to do a costly repair caused by 2017’s very active hurricane season.

Cocoa church still dealing w/ Hurricane Irma damage

Will cost $50,000 to repair/replace roof

Church will host fundraiser on May 11

Since Hurricane Irma hit, the church’s roof has been leaking every time it rains. The damage is only getting worse, and the repairs are becoming more costly.

According to a local roofing company, it’s going to cost about $50,000 to repair the roof damage.

The church, which was built around 1957, has a roof that’s more than 20 years old. The wear and tear is not only visible when you look at the roof — there’s water damage inside the structure.

According to Linda Crandall, the pastor’s wife, they’ve only raised $8,500 since September 2017 and need a total of $50,000.

“The first one wanted $30,000 down; we got a lot of irons in the fire,” Crandall said.

On May 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Clearlake First Baptist Church is having a fundraiser with gospel singers and finger-food.