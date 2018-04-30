CENTRAL FLORIDA — There is not much relief from the warm sun on Monday, but Central Florida will see a good amount of sunshine.

Monday's high at 84 degrees

Hot, dry start to May

A warm, dry pattern is setting up for Central Florida and will last through much of this workweek. Skies will be mostly sunny for Monday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Fair skies will follow Monday night with lows in the low 60s; onshore winds will keep the beaches a bit warmer. High pressure will maintain a firm grip on the Florida peninsula for the remainder of the week.

Afternoon temperatures will stay consistent with the seasonal average, in the mid-80s. Some increased moisture will arrive late in the week but only in the form of extra clouds; no meaningful rain is on the way at least through the upcoming weekend.

Plenty of sunshine is in store on Monday for boaters, but winds will be breezy, around 10 to 15 knots from the northeast.

This will contribute to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, wave heights of 1 to 2 feet will be considered poor.

The risk of rip currents is moderate; surfers and swimmers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

