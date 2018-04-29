GROVELAND, Fla. -- A woman who was riding a scooter in Groveland was hit and killed by a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Donna Newman, of Winter Haven, was riding the 2005 Honda scooter north on State Road 33 Sunday morning. The 73-year-old was behind a Honda pickup truck driven by 43-year-old David Currie, troopers said.

Currie drove to shoulder and made a U-turn to travel south on SR-33. His pickup truck traveled into the direct path of the scooter, according to troopers.

The front of Newman’s scooter hit the left side of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currie was transported to South Lake Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending, according to FHP.