AUSTIN, Texas — His birthday is only one day of the year, but every day in Downtown Austin there’s a symbol that celebrates a country music legend.

An 8-foot tall bronze statue of Willie Nelson stands beside The Moody Theater, home to Austin City Limits Live.

“In so many ways Willie has defined not just the music, but the culture of Austin and it’s been a mutual love affair between Austin and the people of Austin,” Terry Lickona executive producer of Austin City Limits said.

The Texas-born singer and songwriter performed in the pilot episode of Austin City Limits in 1974.

“Without him, without that there wouldn’t have been an Austin City Limits to start with, and then he's come back to do the show 15, 20 who’s counting, how many times he’s actually done it,” Lickona said.

For Lickona, one of the best parts of his gig was getting to know the legend who helped shape the Texas music history. He believes Willie Nelson should have his own music genre.

“Many people have written books about Willie Nelson and trying to describe his legacy, his character, his talents, what makes him so unique and special and original and words just don’t do justice to it," he said.