A warm, dry pattern will prevail across Central Florida today and through much of the upcoming week.

Some scattered clouds will be passing by early but otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.

Warm end to April

Sunny and dry stretch

Temperatures climbing this week

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast

Decent boating weather is expected today along the coast and for the inland lakes.

Expect mostly sunny skies with winds from the northwest turning northeast around 5 to 15 knots. In the surf zone, wave heights of 1 to 2 feet will be considered poor. The risk of rip currents is moderate; surfers and swimmers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Some scattered clouds will be passing by early but otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. Fair skies will follow tonight with lows in the low 60s; onshore winds will keep the beaches a bit warmer.

High pressure will maintain a firm grip on the Florida peninsula for the remainder of the week. Afternoon temperatures will stay consistent with the seasonal average, in the mid-80s.

Some increased moisture will arrive late in the week but only in the form of extra clouds; no meaningful rain is on the way for the foreseeable future.

