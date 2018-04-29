ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A 59-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds at a house on Briarmoor Court early Sunday.

Emergency responders declared the two people dead shortly after arrival.

According to deputies, several family members were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.