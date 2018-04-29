Former UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin is the first one-handed player drafted in the NFL.

He will join his twin brother, Shaquill Griffin

Griffin was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round Saturday. His twin borther Shaquill joined him in Dallas to celebrate the big day.

Terrell Hinson is from Orlando and is a big UCF fan. He has a twin brother himself and is excited Shaquem will be his rejoining his brother.

“He played real well, I like how he did everything,” Hinson said.

Griffin was a standout player in UCF's undefeated 2017 season and was the American Athletic conference defensive player in 2016.

The star linebacker had his hand amputated as a child.

UCF students are pumped for Griffin to join the NFL.

“He embodies everything student athlete everything he’s been through, a lot of people are pushing themselves,” Christian Potter said.

“He’s has been a true leader good in classroom he’s an all-around guy goes to work and that’s basically a culture he’s tried to bring here,” UCF student J.P. Schlueter said.

Fans also have high hopes for him in the NFL.

“I am looking for rookie of the year, I am ready to see him,” Potter said.

Griffin’s position is the NFL is still be determined, but UCF fans cannot wait to see him play with his brother.