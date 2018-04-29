BREVARD COUNTY, Fla.-- Crews are working to contain a large brush fire in Micco.

Large brush fire buring in Micco

Fire is near Interstate 95 in Brevard Co.

Firefighters working to contain it

As of 7:40 p.m., Palm Bay Fire Rescue said the fire was estimated at more than 600 acres.

The fire was reported Sunday in the Micco Preserve area near Interstate 95.

A portion of Babcock Street that runs to Micco Road is closed.

Firefighters with Brevard County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service are assisting PBFR.

Twenty-three fire units and five forestry tractors are being used to contain the fire.

A STAR helicopter is conduting water drops in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials are urging people to avoid the area.

Florida Highway Patrol said it's monitoring the fire to see if affects road conditions.

This brush fire follows one that burned in the area of John Rodes Boulevard in Melbourne on Saturday.