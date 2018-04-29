Authorities arrested a pair of juveniles involved in a high-speed car chase spanning from Martin to Brevard counties.

Juveniles arrested after chase

Teens stole SUV at gunpoint

Vehicle stolen in Martin County, authorities arrested in Brevard

Brevard County authorities said two suspects armed with a semi-automatic handgun carjacked a victim in Martin County and fled in the Jaguar SUV Saturday afternoon.

The driver was going more than 100 miles an hour on US Hwy 1.

Multiple agencies tried to stop the vehicle. It took stop sticks and a pit maneuver to end the pursuit.

There were no injuries.

Officials have not released additional information.