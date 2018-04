MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Some motorists were talking turkey Friday morning after a wild bird tied up traffic at a busy intersection.

The wild turkey was wandering in the roadway at Eau Gallie Boulevard and Wickham Road at about 8 a.m. The intersection is several lanes in both directions.

Police called a trapper to round up the bird and release it back into the wild.

Officials said it's the third time in the past few weeks a wild turkey has been spotted in the area.

TURKEY TIES UP TRAFFIC: wild turkey wanders in busy Melbourne intersection Friday morning. Ties up traffic for nearly an hour at Eau Gallie & Wickham. Trapper brought in to release it back to the wild. @MelbournePolice @MyNews13 #Brevard @audreahuff Video: AAA Wildlife Removal pic.twitter.com/LmLKRWF11j — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) April 28, 2018