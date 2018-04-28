PALM COAST, Fla. – A 10-month-old baby girl drowned in Palm Coast Thursday.

10-month-old girl drowns in pool

Officials say someone left door open, baby crawled out

WaterSafe 2018 event to be held at 9 a.m. Saturday

First responders don't know how long the baby was underwater.

The sheriff's office said the family was cooking and someone opened the door to air out the house, and the baby crawled out and entered the pool.

They tried to save her but it was too late.

“There’s water everywhere, everywhere you turn around," Morris said.

Wendy Morris brings her children to the pool often. She said because we're surrounded by water here in Florida, her kids are always ready to jump in.

"You just have to watch them constantly because it takes no time they're underwater in a matter of seconds," Morris said.

Those are seconds the fire chief said a guardian don't have.

"It's heartbreaking because it's preventable. You can't place blame on the parents. It takes a matter of seconds, and the next thing you know the child is out of sight," said Morris.

Two years ago, a 2-year-old drowned in her family's pool not far away.

"The message is huge; A 10-month-old child doesn't know any better. It’s up to the adults to supervise their children around any type of body of water it could be a bath tub, five gallon bucket of water, pool," said Chief Petito, Flagler County Fire Department.

Last year, Florida led the nation with more than 50 drowning deaths inside of pools. So far this year there are nearly 30 across the state

"Common sense and supervision — that’s your cheapest way of preventing a drowning," said Chief Petito.

For a pediatric nurse like Morris who has seen the deaths of these children firsthand, she stresses to other parents to take precautions.

"Get your kids swimming. Have them in the water, get them used to the water, make them aware that the water can be dangerous. Make them aware of what the water rules are, and you don't go in water without mom and dad or an adult," said Morris.

“The death of this child is truly heartbreaking, and we are mourning with all who loved her. DCF has opened a child death investigation into this tragedy and will continue to support this family as they grieve," said a DCF spokesperson.

The WaterSafe 2018 event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club on Patricia Lane in Palm Coast.