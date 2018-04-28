The second annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival took over the streets of downtown Orlando on Saturday.

2nd annual Puerto Rican Parade and Festival

Sen. Bill Nelson, Gov. Rick Scott in attendance

Thousands of Puerto Ricans have moved to Florida since Hurricane Maria

While the streets were packed with partygoers, dancers and musicians, two politicians were among the crowd.

Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott mingled with Puerto Ricans, asking them for their vote.

In November, Nelson could keep his senate seat, or lose it to Scott. Both candidates are aiming for the Puerto Rican vote, citing how they are helping that community devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Many people on the island are still without power.

“My visits and support for Puerto Rico go back years,” said Nelson.

“I’ve been to Puerto Rico five times since the hurricane, we’ve opened up two relief centers,” said Scott.

Since last year’s hurricane, thousands of Puerto Ricans have moved to Florida. And for the first time, their votes are up for grabs.