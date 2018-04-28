ORLANDO, Fla. -- For the past five years, a Puerto Rican mother has been searching for the people her 17 year old son saved, when his organs were donated.

As far as Zorimar Betancourt knows, a man in his late 30s is living with her son’s liver and could right now be walking around Orlando; her only wish is to meet him.

“He was a very happy child, he was a very good friend, he was an amazing son,” remembered Betancourt of her only son Stefano.

Stefano was leaving his grandparents’ home in Dorado, Puerto Rico, when he called his mom and said a car was following him.

“Mom they’re going around me,” she remembered. "I said 'thank you God, protect him,' and then I said give me the license plate number and he told me twice, and then I heard his last breath."

Stefano was brutally murdered in an attempted carjacking five years ago. At 17 years young, he had registered as an organ donor.

Zorimar Betancourt's son Stefano was killed in an attempted carjacking; his organs saved the lives of five people. (PHOTO: Zorimar Betancourt)

“And I was amazed that they asked me about donation, and if it was ok with me to donate his organs, and I said yes, if that’s his last will, yes,” she said.

His organs saved the lives of five people total — she’s met 4 of them already. There’s only one missing. Betancourt's records show on June 29, 2012, a white man, 33 years old, received her son’s liver at a Florida Hospital in Central Florida.

“Meeting him, would make my heart complete, it would make me feel so much better,” said Betancourt.

Along this long healing process, Betancourt has met very special people, including Fana, who after reading about her loss, wrote a song about a mother losing her child.

“I just did it because at least one person could change their heart because of the song, then it was a great deal for me,” said Fana.

Now, they travel together to help others heal.

"Yesterday she sang it for the moms from Pulse,” said Betancourt.

Betancourt opened a non-profit organization on behalf of her son Stefano.

She will be recognized this weekend at the Puerto Rican Day Parade for her help transferring sick patients to Central Florida after Hurricane Maria.

